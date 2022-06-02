Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.92) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.74) to GBX 347 ($4.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.04) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 221 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £886.48 million and a P/E ratio of -92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 223.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.16. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 201 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.42).

In other news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($25,181.55).

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.