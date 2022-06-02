Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 61.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,687,000 after buying an additional 989,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,316,000 after buying an additional 42,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 338,566 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

