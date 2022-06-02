Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 123,044 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 469.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Allstate worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $134.70 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day moving average of $124.92.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is 28.48%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

