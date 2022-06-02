Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 193.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,554 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $18,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 37,122 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

