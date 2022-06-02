Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 132,435 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,435 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $14,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,679.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,108,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $40.69 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. Research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

