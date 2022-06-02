Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.98

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.98 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 4192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

SCBFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.34) to GBX 690 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.82) to GBX 510 ($6.45) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.72) to GBX 620 ($7.84) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.67.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

