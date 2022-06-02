Standard Family Office LLC Invests $26,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,695,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Vertiv by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,141,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after purchasing an additional 501,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson acquired 15,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.55.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,034.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

