State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,169. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $65.41 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 59.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 42.9% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 136.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

