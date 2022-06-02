State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $527,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE BABA opened at $93.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $253.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.97.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.