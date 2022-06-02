State Street Corp Has $468.36 Million Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.01% of Trex worth $468,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $62.32 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.47.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

