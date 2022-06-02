State Street Corp Has $537.87 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.95% of Everest Re Group worth $537,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,026,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. StockNews.com raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RE opened at $278.52 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $234.87 and a 1 year high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $287.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.