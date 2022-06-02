State Street Corp Purchases 108,246 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

State Street Corp grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.01% of Commerce Bancshares worth $420,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,870,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 375,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,192,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,951,000 after acquiring an additional 242,344 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 481,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,521,000 after acquiring an additional 224,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,704.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $790,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.82. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.21 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

About Commerce Bancshares (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.