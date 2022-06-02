State Street Corp Raises Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 397,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.79% of MDU Resources Group worth $427,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 720,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

MDU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

MDU stock opened at $27.13 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

