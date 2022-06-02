StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. StealthGas has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StealthGas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GASS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

