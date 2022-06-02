Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 8,490 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.09% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 281,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,434,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 250,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:USX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises ( NYSE:USX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

USX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,124 shares in the company, valued at $371,523.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $31,502.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 278,120 shares of company stock valued at $857,535 over the last three months. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.