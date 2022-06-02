Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 130.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.20. 1,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.