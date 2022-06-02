Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KLA were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $9.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $366.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.55. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $287.44 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.