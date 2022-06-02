Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 177,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,485. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.27 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

