Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.39% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSMM. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.33. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

