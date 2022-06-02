Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,121. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

