Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $219,000 Investment in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 201,799 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after buying an additional 873,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trinity Industries by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 287,357 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 39,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,510. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

