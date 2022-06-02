StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STEP shares. TheStreet cut StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 457,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,281. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.41.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

