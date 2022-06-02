Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after buying an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 48,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

STVN traded up €0.59 ($0.63) on Thursday, hitting €16.78 ($18.04). 4,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.38). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.91.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

