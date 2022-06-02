StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
