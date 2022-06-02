StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $14.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

