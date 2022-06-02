StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.81.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $5.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Concert Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.10). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.72% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 653.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 290,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 379,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 98,635 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

