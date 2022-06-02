StockNews.com Downgrades McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Hold

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $91.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,262 shares of company stock worth $1,184,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.