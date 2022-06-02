StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $34.80 on Friday. First Capital has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.04.

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCAP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 64.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 25,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

