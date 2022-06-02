StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

