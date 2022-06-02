StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of WHLM opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Wilhelmina International has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc acquired 118,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.