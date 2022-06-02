StockNews.com Lowers Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carver Bancorp from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $11.65 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
