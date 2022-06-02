StockNews.com Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.62.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

