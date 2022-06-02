Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685.00 million-$695.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.95 million.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $20.48. 634,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stratasys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 39.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

