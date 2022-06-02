Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strattec Security in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 48.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Strattec Security by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

