Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Decreased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,880 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Stryker were worth $164,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,981,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $228.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

