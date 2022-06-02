Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €11.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($11.08) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.05) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Südzucker alerts:

Shares of ETR:SZU opened at €12.63 ($13.58) on Monday. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.48) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($15.72). The business has a 50-day moving average of €12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.