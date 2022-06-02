Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.57. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 354,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,187,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari purchased 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.25% of Summer Infant as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

