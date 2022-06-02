Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Short Interest Update

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INN shares. TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE INN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.96. 29,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,706. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

