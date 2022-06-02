Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period.

About Sun Communities (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.