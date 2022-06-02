Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.
Sun Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 85.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.
Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $164.50 on Thursday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $151.51 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.11.
In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 129,321 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after buying an additional 60,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period.
About Sun Communities (Get Rating)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
