Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,379,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Shares of SU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. 256,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,995,321. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.