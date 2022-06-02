Suncor Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average volume of 914 put options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.18 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after purchasing an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

