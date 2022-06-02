Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.86. Super Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 2,864 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

