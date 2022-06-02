Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.86. Super Group shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 2,864 shares.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
Super Group Company Profile (NYSE:SGHC)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
