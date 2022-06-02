Susquehanna Bancshares Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $110.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. NetApp has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.