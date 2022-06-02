SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $487.95. 12,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,883. The business’s fifty day moving average is $501.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.60 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

