Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $673,880.31

Swarm (SWM) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last week, Swarm has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market cap of $673,880.31 and approximately $436.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

