Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after buying an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

SYY opened at $83.25 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.35.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

