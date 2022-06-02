Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. 54,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,602. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.