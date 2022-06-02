Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after buying an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after purchasing an additional 562,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after purchasing an additional 558,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,318 shares of company stock worth $11,054,558. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.88. 54,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,602. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

