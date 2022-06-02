Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 117.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 862,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4,551.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 123,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after buying an additional 120,521 shares during the period.

TSM traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,933,610. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $85.39 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $110.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

