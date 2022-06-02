Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.99-$3.99 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.39 billion-$30.39 billion.

TAK stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 268,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.43. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

