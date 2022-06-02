Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.73. 10,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 260,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.