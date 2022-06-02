Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANH opened at $0.26 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TANH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tantech by 7,177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 179,437 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Tantech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Trading, and Electric Vehicle.

