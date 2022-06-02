Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $29.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSHA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 175,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,735. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.91.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 55,198 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

